The Ramp Up

We are now entering the fall transition, as bass will be leaving their summer spots to feed up for the winter season ahead. How do I know that we are in the transition? The first signs are when the days start getting shorter. You will also notice the cool crisp air in the mornings and evenings. This is the turning point at which bass hear the dinner bell ringing. I will go over what’s ahead and what to look for leading into the fall.

So, you know now where the bass are located in the summer but, all of a sudden, they either disappear or the bite is sparse. You have witnessed the transition and it can happen overnight. The days can be just as hot but the difference is nights are cooler and days are shorter. Well, you have planned on a summer pattern and all you have are the baits you have used all summer. What can you use from your selection of summer pattern baits? Let’s start with jigs. Jigs work year round and you can adapt them to fit what bass are eating. If they are chasing shad use a shad colored fluke or swim bait as a trailer. Make sure you use a lighter weight so it looks like a dying shad slowly sinking to the bottom. Just make sure to move off shore to find shad they are feeding on. The smaller bass will be chasing the shad while the bigger more lazy bass will be on the bottom getting the scraps. Be aware that they will be spreading out eating lots of variety of forage. If you key in on that change of diet, they won’t be used to seeing what has been offered to them over and over again all summer. Spinner baits are great, flukes, swim baits, glide baits, crank baits and more. Basically, adapt what you have for offshore fishing. Once you learn to tune baits, the better off you are.

This time of year will hit differently for lakes in different regions and elevations. Just be prepared to use baits you can adapt with. Look for the signs in the morning and be ready to search for the forage because this is key in locating bass. They will also start their journey to the eating areas on the secondary points before heading to the winter holes.

I fished the last full moon with success but I know the next one will probably not be as good. I did notice the bass have abandoned their usual summer spots and are located at the river mouths feeding at the secondary points. The nights were very cool, where you could see your breath. I felt as the last night I fishing marked an end to summer. Make sure you dress in layers from this point on, as the days are still hot and mornings are cool.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior. He is a member of Southern Raft Supply’s prostaff, representing them in his Jackson Kayak Coosa FD.