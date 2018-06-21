Seamule has developed the perfect caddy for land-based fishing. Whether you fish from the pier, beach, shore, or wade fish, Seamule has the right cart for you. There are multiple options available to customize your cart to fit your needs. The Seamule will fit in the trunk of your car as it is lightweight and easy to assemble. Built of corrosion resistant materials, the Seamule is designed to last. With different configurations available this versatile new product is sure to be a hit.

You can check one out at Jack’s Kayaks. 1764 Missouri Ave. N. largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684