The “Secret” To Not Getting Sea Sick

By: Katie Lewis

If you have ever been seasick before, you know it is not a pleasant experience. While everyone who gets seasick will eventually recover while still at sea, it usually takes 12-24 hours for their bodies to adjust to the motion of the vessel. This is not welcome news for individuals on a fishing trip that is only scheduled to last 4-10 hours! So how can you try to avoid getting seasick?

If you are someone who has already experienced motion sickness in a boat, car, amusement park ride, or airplane, you might be more susceptible to getting seasick than others. Whether or not you think you are sensitive to getting seasick, it might be a good idea to take some seasick pills the night before AND the morning of your trip as a precaution. There are also patches that you can wear throughout the fishing trip that some of our customers have found very effective. Warning: This is not medical advice! Always take medicine according to the directions and your doctor’s advice. Also, remember to drink plenty of water the night before and morning of your trip as medicine can be dehydrating. Seasick pills are a preventative measure that needs to be taken before you feel seasick, not after!

ALCOHOL: You should avoid excessive alcohol intake the night before and during your trip. Fishing while well-rested is much more fun than waking up dehydrated and fishing with a splitting headache. A late night at the bars can also trigger more than just a hangover, it can also cause seasickness.

HYDRATION: It is important to drink water while you are fishing as the hot sun and salty air can contribute to dehydration. If you choose to drink alcohol while fishing, remember to also drink water to counteract the dehydrative effects of the alcohol.

FRESH AIR: Whenever fishing, you want to stay outside in the fresh air as much as possible. Certain strong smells can trigger seasickness so having your nose in the fresh air is a great way to avoid this. If you are beginning to feel nauseous taking several slow deep breaths of fresh air can be very helpful. Hanging out in the cabin for too long can trigger seasickness.

KEEP YOUR EYS OUTSIDE THE VESSEL: Much like looking around in the cabin while the boat moves, reading or staring at your phone while on a fishing boat can trigger seasickness.

WRIST BANDS: There are anti-seasickness wrist bands that work by using magnetic fields or acupressure. Some swear by these wrist bands and some say they do not work. One thing we do know is that getting seasick can often be triggered or avoided by your mindset.

In Summary, there is a lot you can do to try and prevent from getting seasick, but sometimes it just happens!