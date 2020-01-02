The Surf N Brew Experience

Our 24 craft beers and ciders are selected using local breweries with great seasonal and year-round selections. Our 100% domestic wild caught seafood is delivered fresh from the coast. The Fresh Catch of the Day is so fresh we can’t put it on the menu. It will come off the boat tonight. No farm raised here!

We search the coast and country for only the freshest seafood and ingredients to prepare our sauces and dishes daily. From the Po-Boys with the New Orleans Flair to the Mississippi hushpuppies that folks drive hours for; our fresh flavors come from recipes that have been used by our family for decades.

With our menu selections you can enjoy the flavors of the coast and at a price where the whole family can join in. We are dedicated to serving YOU, our guest, with exceptional service in a fun and unique atmosphere. We are passionate about quality and service. Only the best and freshest will do!

We work with local children’s charities and Meals on Wheels in our communities hoping to make a difference. If you would like to help please check out our community page for the local charities in our areas.

Where Fun Dining Meets Fine Food. Visit them at 235 St John Rd Suite 10, Fletcher, NC 28732, Tuesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday: Closed. visit www.surfnbrew.com.