The Uni Knot – Best All-Around Knot for Mono and Fluorocarbon

If there’s one knot to learn, it’s the Uni. Remarkably quick and easy to tie, the Uni creates a snug connection and can be used for everything from securing line to your spool to attaching a lure.

While not quite as strong as the Palomar, it will hold both mono and fluorocarbon very well. It’s also much easier to tie to large, treble-hooked lures where a snug connection is what you’re looking for.

This is as close as you’ll get to the “one knot to rule them all,” and it’s a first choice 90 percent of the time.

