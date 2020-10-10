By Rene Hesse

The wind is everywhere (Deep thoughts by Rene Hesse). We cast in the wind everywhere we go. The plains of Montana, the Florida flats, and yes, here in the Blue Ridge. Using the wind to help us is the key to making the casts that may help us catch some fish.

While on a recent vacation out west, I was met with very windy conditions, and while using a 5 wt with 5X leaders, I had to get out the tool box of wind casts. At the end of the day, it was a great exercise in using the wind, and here were the two main casts I use.

With the wind coming into my casting arm and gusting more than 10 mph, it was easier to make the short 20-30 foot casts by casting over my downwind shoulder. Make the lift and back cast by having the rod tip travel over the opposite shoulder and then bringing it forward on the same casting plane. It was easy to keep the line and fly away from my head by doing this. Adding a haul on the back and forward cast really helped.

To give you an idea of the arm and hand position during the cast, do this exercise. Put your elbow at your side and point your finger straight up. Next, bring your elbow out to the side, but keep your hand in the same place. Your fingertip should tilt and point to the top of your head. That is the casting plane the rod should travel.

When it took a longer cast to reach the fish, I switched to a delivery on the back cast. Turn your back to the wind and make the cast away from the fish. Make that cast with a very high trajectory (as you would on a normal back cast), and then make the delivery to the fish with a downward trajectory, just above the water. Using a 3/4 off-vertical rod plane makes it easy to use the wind to extend your line. Using the double haul will too.

These two casts will work in any wind situation where the wind is coming into your casting arm. Before you go to, ‘the destination’, try out these casts in the wind. It’s not hard to find.