The Wisdom of a Life Spent Fishing

By Joe Woody

A perk of my job, as Publisher of The Angler Magazine, is the conversations I get to have with people who are just as passionate about fishing as I am. You can see it in people’s eyes. Many times, lifelong friendships develop after just one story. You often compare notes, then make plans to visit someone’s favorite fishing spot with a trust of secrecy. That, my friends, is how you develop brotherhood, sisterhood and true companionship. It’s how I’ve done it anyways.

I’m convinced that if you want to know the secret to a successful life, go fishing with an old timer who’s spent the majority of his or her life on the water or in the woods. You’ll learn about respect, conservation and hard work. You’ll learn how to study your craft and teach others, deserving of the knowledge, how to do the same. You’ll learn that proper preparation and planning can change your life. You’ll also learn that sometimes a simple fishing trip will fix any ill.

Sitting around a campfire, or in a boat, or walking trails with strong people for extended periods of time is more valuable than any MBA but I’m sure people will argue with me about that hypothesis. I’m sure each side of the argument has it merits.

Sometimes, the best advice comes from the most surprising people…children. The honesty and innocence combined with the wisdom of the words will shake you to the core of your wading boots.

We were fortunate enough to advertise the Fins and Gill Classic a few months back. The “Classic” is a fishing tournament for children on the French Broad River, ran by Phillip Martin and his organization. He gives out prizes and no child leaves empty handed. He does a wonderful job and the Tournament continues to grow every year.

Our next-door neighbor, Dylan Dicus saw the ad in the magazine and inquired about it for his son Tyler. Now Tyler, has the fishing passion. He fishes in the little stream behind our house and often catches fish under our bridge. He goes fishing, and when he’s not fishing, he’s talking about fishing. I’ve watched him direct his own fishing videos and give expert commentary. He is probably one of those kids who could catch fish in a mud puddle. I should mention that Tyler is seven years old.

Tyler entered the Fins and Gills classic and came in second place. He won a bicycle, a backpack and some fishing rods. I happened to arrive home while he was organizing all of his gear and planning his next trip. I asked him how he did and with a huge smile on his face, he told me he came in second place in his age group. He also told me what bait he’d used, where he fished and why he chose the spot. He also waxed philosophical about how he probably could have done better if he would have tried some other stuff…Does this sound familiar?

He then grew quiet and contemplative while further organizing his gear. After a short, quiet moment, he said, “You know…it’s all about how you wiggle your worm”. He said this with the conviction and wisdom of a grizzled fishing veteran who’s seen some things. He then said nothing else and put his fishing gear away…I am in awe.

Joe Woody is Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine with his wife Debra. He is an Army Veteran and a self-proclaimed “Adventure Angler”. You can usually find him wandering.