There’s No Place Like Beech

Perched at 5,506 feet above sea level, Beech Mountain, NC, is the ultimate winter playground for families! As the highest town in Eastern America, it serves up stunning views of snow-capped peaks and a perfect setting for a memorable and affordable getaway filled with frosty fun.

At the Beech Mountain Resort, there’s something for everyone. With 17 ski slopes spread across 98 acres, a fun freestyle terrain park, and a state-of-the-art tubing park, you’ll find plenty of ways to enjoy the snow, no matter your skill level. Glide down gentle tubing lanes or take on skiing and snowboarding on slopes tailored to beginners, intermediates, and experts. When it’s time to warm up, the Resort Village welcomes you with delicious dining and entertainment the whole family will enjoy.

The fun doesn’t stop there! The Town of Beech Mountain’s free Sledding Hill is a must-visit for kids 12 and under. Bring along a plastic sled or pick one up from nearby shops and let the giggles begin as the kids race down the hill.

For families who love the great outdoors, Beech Mountain’s over 27 miles of hiking trails offer winter magic at its best. Wander through frosty forests, shimmering icy streams, and soak in views of snowy peaks and valleys blanketed in white. You may even run into a deer or two. These trails are perfect for a little adventure and some unforgettable family photos.

When it’s time to relax, Beech Mountain offers reasonably priced accommodations to suit every group and style. Whether you’re drawn to a charming condo in the heart of town, a secluded chalet, a private home, or a quaint inn or lodge, you’ll find the perfect home base for your mountain escape.

During your stay be sure to explore the shopping and dining options. Beech Mountain provides a wide array of cuisine choices ranging from barbecue to pizza, grilled cuisine and fine dining to Mexican fare, many of Beech Mountain’s restaurants include outdoor and indoor seating options, live music on designated days, extensive menus and unbeatable ambiance shared amongst locals and visitors.

Don’t miss out on group discounts, season passes, and unbeatable winter fun. Plan your visit with ease—book lift tickets, lessons, and lodging online. Whether you visit for a long weekend or a week-long stay, for an unforgettable winter escape, Beech can’t be beat!

For more information visit beechmtn.com