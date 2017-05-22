There’s More To Do On Your SUP Than Paddling

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

So just recently there was a somewhat organized social event known as Floatopia which was held at Peanut Island. It is such a big event that local law enforcement shuts down the water taxi to prevent so many people from showing up. It gets wild and there are over 500 boats that show up plus hundreds of paddle boarders. I saw so many different uses for the paddle boards this week I thought I would give you some ideas.

The most common thing I saw was the boards being used as a ferry to take multiple people from the marina to the island. Many boards can handle the weight of up to 250 pounds. You can handle 2 people for the most part.

Then once the party started the boards are used for multiple things such as SUP Tug-O-War. That’s when 2 boards are hooked up by a leash and you paddle in opposite directions and see who drags who. They can also be used for Death Matches. This is when two people try to knock each other off their boards by hitting them with the pool noodles. I’ve also seen this done with padded jousting sticks. Many boards were also used for a floating bar and buffet. Now if you’re not into all that crazy stuff there are many other things for the true SUP enthusiast. One of the hottest things going on right now is SUP Yoga. As if Yoga wasn’t hard enough, try it on a paddle board. At least the scenery is better. If you are into yoga you might also want to try Balance training on a SUP. I’ve seen it and it can be done. That is when you take a balance board which is much like a skate board without the wheels and trucks and balance it on a cylinder on top of a paddleboard.

If you are an adrenaline junkie then try white water SUP. You will need a helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, a strong inflatable SUP and a mouth guard. I have seen some insane white water SUPing and I don’t know how these guys don’t have more injuries. This is for advanced level riders. Under no circumstances do you try this without an experienced coach.

Want to try something that is less dangerous? Try light tackle SUP fishing and snorkeling. For both of these activities you will need a good anchor and it is best to use a touring board that can handle all the extra gear and is stable.