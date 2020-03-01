They’re Out There!

Capt. Dave Stephens

Well fellow anglers, it was looking like we were going to sneak through winter with minimal cold fronts. Mother nature obviously said not so fast. It seems over the past few years that these fronts have come later in the winter. I’m not sure if this is a new trend, or I’m just crazy! I know for 8-9 months of the year our water temps are 75°+. These couple months that we have to suffer through Florida winter, can be very productive. The biggest mistake I see people make is trying to fish like it’s warm. I promise, I myself am guilty of this. It took time for me to realize that our fishery changes for a couple months. The biggest mistake I see people make is not slowing down. You have to remember, our fish have spent most of the year in warm waters. So as the temp drops, they slow down.

This is the time of year trout is the big player in the harbor. The cold fronts school these guys up in deeper water. Deep cuts and troughs in the mangrove islands will hold good numbers of fish. Also, residential canals will hold a great number of fish this time of year. Water temperature is the key to locate large numbers of trout. As the temps drop below the upper 60’s, these guys start pushing to deeper water. On bright sunny days when the waters warm, look for fish to move to the flats. Shrimp has been the bait of choice over the last month. If you’re fishing over grass or oysters, I like using a popping cork. Fish just over the bottom. When I’m fishing over a clean bottom, I prefer a jig head on the bottom.

This winter the reds have been very active. We have been catching reds on a daily basis. On the lower tides look for fish to be holding in sand holes off islands. Also oyster bars have been holding good numbers of fish. On the higher tides fishing mangrove shorelines will get your rods bent! Shrimp fished on a jig head has been the most productive.

The winter bite has been overall very productive this year. Just remember that things slow down with cooler water. So give fish a little more time to find your bait. Chances are when you do locate some wintering fish, it’s going to be a large school. If you would like to experience some of South West Florida’s finest fishing, give us a call or send an email; all our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs.