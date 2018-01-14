Third Annual Palm Beach Paddlefest at Harbourside Place in Jupiter on February 10

Palm Beach Paddlefest is back again this year at Harbourside Place in Jupiter on February 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Our hope in moving the event from May to February is that more people will get to come out and enjoy it, and also because it does not conflict with other races going on around the State; something we have had to deal with the past two years,” says Alyssa Freeman, the operations director for the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and chairperson of the event. She adds that the race courses have also been adjusted a bit to allow for a safer experience for paddlers, and easier viewing for spectators. The one mile race has been lengthened to a two mile race based on feedback from attendees.

Paddle races will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a five mile course, followed by a two mile race course. Participants are encouraged to register for these ahead of time at PaddleGuru.com, or through the link at PalmBeachPaddlefest.com. The $25 registration fee includes a Paddlefest dry-fit shirt. The price will go up to $35 the day of the event. The top three finishers in each race category will get a trophy and special recognition. Other events will include a family paddle and family kayak relay. Attendees can sign up for free guided kayak tours through Visit Palm Beach, or participate in several free demonstrations throughout the day, like paddleboard yoga.

Palm Beach Paddlefest is a free, family-friendly event also featuring a variety of exhibits, vendors, and live entertainment. The festival caters to both new and experienced paddlers, and everyone with a love of the water! For more information, visit palmbeachpaddlefest.com.