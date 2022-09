Redditor u/Br_u_u_u_ce, aka David, shared snaps of the reptile in the back of a pickup truck to the site’s Absolute Units forum on Sunday. The post, which can be seen here, was captioned: “This snapping turtle found washed up on the beach in Northern Wisconsin.” After the post blew up, the 28-year-old shared more information in the comments, claiming the deceased turtle was found at Sand Lake, in Sugar Camp. The turtle wasn’t killed, it washed up on shore dead of natural causes.