It’s December 8th, 1963 at Aldinga Beach and the annual South Australian Spearfishing Championships are about to begin. Rodney, who was 23, and already a former champion at this point – takes to the water in search of a large reef fish – As he scans the water for movement, little does he know that a large great white shark lurks just a few meters away, and worst of all: it’s stalking him…