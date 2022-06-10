Thoughts on Summer Fishing

By Capt. James McManus

June is here and I have mixed emotions coming in to the summer. As a youngun’ there was the freedom from school so that I could play baseball, hang out, and go to the pond any time I felt like it. As an adult, and especially a fishing guide, there are more frequent trips, lots of tourists to shuffle around and more daylight to do it in. The only problem is that sometime during June, the fishing often slows down. Most fish will finish their spawning activity, May on Fontana has been exceptionally easy and productive with spotted bass thick on the banks. Spots and May are two of a guide’s best friends.

So what do you do when you head down a bank that has been super easy and come up empty, or only get a few ticks? Those ticks offer one solution. Get yourself a cricket tube and a small float and you can have a ton of action with bream. Try and find pockets with some laydowns in the water and just keep moving ‘til you find some. This will work all summer as they will spawn several times. It’s also an excellent time to introduce kids to fishing, plenty of action, colorful fish and don’t forget the snacks.

If you are after larger prey, look out towards the open water. After spawning, the baitfish head out into an offshore lifestyle and bass, whites, crappie, and walleye move out with them. Areas like the river junction of the Tuck and Little Tennessee often hold lots of suspended fish. You can get fancy with downriggers, side planers and lead line to troll or you can simply troll flat lines. There will be packs of several bass chasing fish on top, so go to where you see breaks. While trolling, we generally cast jigs or jerkbaits to breaking fish as we move towards them. Think small as the baitfish will be only an inch or so long. Watch your electronics and if you are using riggers or leadcore put your baits just above where you are marking fish. Typically they will be between 20 and 45 feet down but as the water warms could go to 75 or 80 feet later in the summer.

So summer can still be productive and there are things to look out for including lightning storms, sun exposure, and heat issues so keep hydrated, aware, and covered. Also be on the lookout for other boaters, they are not all skilled and some are downright dangerous. There is the bonus of a swim if it gets too hot. Just remember to use life jackets and enjoy some of God’s blessings in being out on our lakes. Later, Capt. James

Capt. James McManus owns 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day on the water at (828) 421-8125.