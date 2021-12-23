Three Great Entry Level Fly Rods

By Ethan Hollifield

I think one of the most intimidating things for a new angler is selecting their first “decent” fly rod. Most people when they are first starting out can’t justify spending the cost for a Sage X or an Orvis Helios 3, as nice as those rods are. There are also more and more entry level rods on the market today, now more than ever, which makes the process of selecting one even more confusing for some.

I’ve personally owned many fly rods in my life and even more so into my guiding career. I’ve narrowed it down to three fly rods with their respective blanks that in my opinion, for the money, are some of the best “entry” level rods on the market. They’ve proven to be tough, have great warranties, and are also not going to break the bank for someone just getting into the sport.

1. Temple Fork Outfitters Lefty Kreh Professional Series II

This one rod series has been a favorite of mine for many years. These rods are some of the most durable I have ever used, with one 9’ 5 weight of mine having lasted through almost 4 years worth of guiding abuse without breaking (that’s 4 years of getting stepped on, slammed tip first into tree trunks, etc). At a price point of less than 200 bucks, it’s a great rod to get started on, with the confidence of a lifetime warranty backing the rod as well.

Recommended blanks: 9’ 5 weight, 8’ 4 weight, 7-6” 3 weight

2. Orvis Clearwater

The new line of Orvis Clearwaters have really impressed me compared to their previous models. They are light, cast very readily and are built with good components, considering their price point. They also have a myriad of length and weight options that would cover everything from small mountain creeks to the flats of the Florida Keys. Their rods are backed with a 25-year warranty, and also have excellent return windows for broken rods.

Recommended blanks: 9’ 4 weight, 10’ 2 weight (for euro nymphing), 8-6” 4 weight.

3. Redington Vice

One of Redington’s newer models that has really impressed me is their Vice series, more specifically their 8-6” 4 weight. While their 9’ 4 weight is a great all-around nymphing rod, the 8-6” 4 weight is one of the best budget friendly rods I have ever used. It casts like a dream, and I would even hold it up to rods that are in the 500–600-dollar category. While it is the most expensive out of the three rods listed (pushing 300 dollars retail) I would gladly spend the money, specifically to have the 8-6” 4 weight. If you wanted one rod to fish almost anywhere in Southern Appalachia, it would be hard to go wrong with that blank. It is also backed by a lifetime warranty from Redington.

Recommend blank: 8-6” 4 weight

There were several other rods that came very close to making the list, but these three are the ones that I have personally had the most success with in both my personal fishing and in my guiding career. I am very confident that any of these rods would be an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy their first fly rod.

Ethan Hollifield is a member of a conservation organization called 2% For Conservation and a guide for Southern Appalachian Anglers