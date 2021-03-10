Throwback Snook

caught this 44 inches Snook in Outside of Marco.

I caught this slammer Snook in South Florida a few years back in only two foot of water. It was one of those catches; that just changes your life forever. So far my personal best on a Snook. I was with my lady and just throwing around a DOA rootbeer paddle tail at 6 in the morning; getting warmed up for the day. And just as the sun was breaking the surface; I felt a little tug, it was my first fish of the day, being 44 inches-it literally pulled my boat around. I was so super shocked that I pulled this fish on 10lb braid with 20lb fluro leader. Of course I released this Snook to fight another day. Only to find out later that week; that a backwater guide at Ace Hardware had caught this same fish.. we actually compared a fin scrap this fish had. Growing up commercial fishing with my Father and now as an avid backwater angler, I highly recommend charging hard early mornings-if your ever in South Florida. There are so many species of fish willing to bite, and plenty of fish in the sea. Happy Hunting…🐟