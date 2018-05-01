Time to Bend that Rod

by Capt. Dave Stephens

After an up and down spring, I think we can finally say that warm weather is here to stay. The snook fishing has finally got to where it should be. My clients have been experiencing the fishing that Charlotte Harbor is known for. We have been averaging close to 30 snook on our half day charters, with some fish pushing 36-40”. Live bait has been the best option for these hungry guys. Look for moving water around the deeper mangrove points on the higher tides. As the water falls, look for pot holes on the flats. A higher abundance of glass minnows this year has got the fish moving around more. Keep your eye out for fish feeding on glass minnows around the islands also.

With these warm southwest winds, we should start seeing some schools of tarpon showing up. Our water temps are staying above the mid 70’s and pushing into the 80’s. Normally the south end of the harbor and the beaches start seeing the first action. If you want to deal with the Boca Grande mad house, you will surely see some schools rolling. Crabs and thread herring are your best bet for a hook-up this time of year. Patience is the key, and being courteous to your fellow anglers will help.

If you’re looking to just get out and get the rod to bend, there are plenty of our migratory fish in the harbor. The warmer water has brought in plenty of Spanish mackerel and bluefish. The biggest giveaway on these guys are birds. Look for seagulls trying to get the leftovers during a feeding frenzy. Most anything that flashes will get a bite. I recommend using a heavier leader or a small piece of single strand steel leader. These guys are very toothy and will take plenty of tackle.

Trout fishing on the flats has been pretty good. This time of year the bigger fish are getting ready for the spring spawn. So catching a very big trout can happen pretty much daily. Just remember that big fat trout is full of our future trout fishery, so you might want to let them big girls spawn. The mangrove snapper should start making their way into the harbor also. Look for these guys around the deeper flats. Without a doubt they have the best eyesight of any fish. I recommend downsizing your leader and hook when targeting these guys. I recommend 20# fluorocarbon and a #1 hook. A wide variety of baits will get these guys biting. I prefer either shrimp or small pieces of cut sardines. Things are finally warm for good, so get out and enjoy some of Southwest Florida’s outdoors.

