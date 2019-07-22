Tiny shark discovered in Gulf of Mexico turns out to be new species

A pocket-sized shark found in the Gulf of Mexico has turned out to be a new species. And the mysterious pouches that it’s named for, up near its front fins? Scientists say they squirt little glowing clouds into the ocean. Researchers from around the Gulf and in New York have named the species the American pocket shark, or Mollisquama mississippiensis. It’s only the third out of more than 500 known shark species that may squirt luminous liquid.