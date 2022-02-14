Tips For Dialing In Monster Stripers

There’s no mistaking it when a monster striped bass blows up on the surface. At a slow troll just after first light, you can almost feel it’s going to happen. Behind a planer board, the stinger-hooked gizzard shad begins to struggle. Anticipation goes through the roof as the bait flees for its life.

“When you see that big shad get exploded on, it’s like a bowling ball dropped out of the sky,” said Shane Goebel, of Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. “The planer board streaks across the water, and it’s on! There’s really nothing else like it.”

Goebel has watched this scene take place hundreds of times while guiding the mountain lakes that straddle the Georgia/North Carolina border. He knows what it takes to boat striped bass in the 30- to 40-plus-pound range. Here are Goebel’s tips for dialing in the big-fish bite:

1) Fish Trophy Striper Season: Giants are caught year-round, but fate favors the uncomfortable angler. When the water is cold, baitfish and big stripers are forced into the shallows in search of warmer water. They push out of the main lake and into the backs of creeks and rivers, where big fish are more predictable than when they’ve got the whole lake to roam.

2) Offer Them Everything: By putting out a large spread of different baits, you’re more likely to troll a preferred meal past that big girl’s nose.

Goebel fishes as many baits as the confines of a creek allow. He might run a couple planer boards out each side of the boat, a couple freelines off the stern and a couple of balloon baits way in back. He staggers distance and depth to cover water both horizontally and vertically.

Goebel fishes a mix of baits, too. Big gizzard shad and rainbow trout are big striper baits, but when blueback herring are the predominant forage, he’ll fish all three at the same time. You never know which bait will get hit.

3) Stay With the Baitfish: You’re probably sick of hearing this, but…“find the bait, and you’ll find the fish.” Goebel starts cold mornings in the backs of the creeks looking for baitfish. When he sees what he likes, he deploys his spread and works from the shallows out to the creek mouth as the day advances to follow the movement of baitfish and stripers.

On some lakes, diving birds are a dead giveaway. Keep binoculars on the console to scout for gulls. Also, especially on warmer days, don’t be afraid to drop downlines if you mark bait deep in a creek mouth.

4) Keep a Pitch Rod Ready: Goebel keeps lightweight spinning rods rigged and ready with Flukes and Redfins. Those casting rods come in handy when feeding breaks loose on the surface.

It’s quicker and easier to cast lures to visible fish than it is to steer a trolling spread over them. And nothing beats fighting a big striper on light tackle.

