Tips For Shooting Docks

By Dan Saknini

Shooting docks can be one of the most fun and productive techniques for crappie fishing. It is simple, but it does require some skill.

Shooting docks requires you to practice and learn several simple steps. Hold the rod with your dominant hand, with the bail open and your index finger holding the line. With your other hand, grasp the jig head, keeping your fingers away from the barb of the hook. Keeping the rod parallel to the water, pull the jig toward your body, bending the rod into the shape of a C, with the fishing line aligned with the rod. When you release the jig, it will shoot in the direction the rod is pointed.

Helpful tip to practice at home: Crack your garage door open about a foot. Stand 15 to 20 feet away from the door and practice shooting your jig under the garage door. Make sure you clip the barbs for pet safety. You can also use a 5-gallon bucket turned on its side and aim into the bucket. The more you practice, the better you’ll get.

Even when fishing stand-alone brushpiles, you will find that shooting your jig will give you more accurate placement than casting your line overhead, especially on a breezy day.