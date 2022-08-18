Tips From A Pro: Summer Bass On Top

By Tyler Woolcott

It’s hot. The bass are transitioning, and the fishing can be very fun if you can locate them. Generally, summer bass are chasing baitfish. This can group fish up and make them eager to eat easy meals off the surface. Whether you’re throwing a walking bait, a buzzbait or even a popper, topwater lures can do some extreme damage in the heat of summer.

When targeting fish chasing bait near shallow water, I like a popper-style bait or a bait that kicks up water, like a buzzbait or a Whopper Plopper. Bank dwellers usually chase bluegill and shad. They can be very aggressive and fun to target. Always keep your eyes peeled for movement and baitfish activity when you’re working down the bank. Bass won’t be far from this activity.

Often times in the summer, fish group up near deeper water to harass large schools of baitfish. The baitfish will be different from lake to lake and region to region, but the patterns will be similar. Focus on points and humps, where the fish can push and ambush bait.

These deeper fish tend to show themselves, and you’ll sometimes see them schooling on top or chasing bait near the surface. Keep your eyes and ears open for activity. When schooling activity occurs, you want to get a bait in the mix as quickly as possible. I like a walking bait for this scenario and throw Spook-style baits like the 13 Fishing Dual Pitch or a pencil popper.

Whether you’re deep or shallow, matching the size of your lure to the size and shape of the baitfish will result in more bites. Always look for activity, and be ready when the opportunity presents itself. Summertime is an awesome time to fish, and it’s my absolute favorite time of year to throw a topwater.

Topwater Gear

When targeting fish chasing bait near the shallows with a popper or a buzzbait, I like a shorter rod for more accurate casts. I use a 13 fishing 7’ 1” MH Omen Black casting rod paired with an 8:3:1 Concept A reel spooled up with 20-pound monofilament or 40-pound braided line.

When chasing schooling fish in deeper water, I like a longer rod for longer casts. I use a 13 Fishing 7’ 5” Omen Black casting rod paired up with an 8:3:1 Concept A reel spooled with 30-pound Seaguar Smackdown braid. The braid and the long rod pair up to allow long casts to get the bait in the strike zone when fish come up schooling far from the boat. The fast gear ratio reel is important in both the shallow and deep scenarios. They allow you to get your bait back to the boat quickly if you need to make a different cast when the moment presents itself.

Tyler Woolcott is a professional tournament angler and guide. Check out his website at www.tylerwoolcottfishing.com.