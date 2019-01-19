Tips From A Pro

Wintertime Bassin’

Bass are cold-blooded animals, which means the colder the water gets, the more the fish’s core body temperature decreases. That also means the fish’s metabolism slows down.

Metabolism is the chemical processes that occur which allow the fish to maintain life, grow, heal and make energy. Humans are warm blooded, so our body temperature stays a steady 98.6 degrees. A fish’s temperature drops with the water temp, which makes them more sluggish the colder it gets. If you’re like me, you’re ready to eat three meals a day and some snacks 365 days a year. It’s different with fish.

In warm water, fish feed every day, throughout the day and into the night. In the winter they don’t feed nearly as often. One reason is they don’t move around as much, so they don’t come into contact with prey. Fish feed-up heavily in the fall when the water is still warm to put on weight. Bait is plentiful then and instinctively they feel cold weather coming.

I have way more 20- and 30-fish days in spring than winter. You’re not likely set any records for fish catches in cold water. Fish bite for two basic reasons, either because they’re hungry and the bait looks like food or because the bait has come into their territory and they instinctively attack it. Reaction strikes are greatly reduced during the winter. In water mid-50 degrees and lower, you really need to make the fish want to eat in order to catch them.

I try and fish the warmest water on a lake, as fish in these areas will be more active. A couple degrees in water temperature can make all the difference.

Slower-moving baits work best for cold-water bass. I like baits that stay in one place and can be worked slowly, like a jig. A suspending jerkbait with Mustad KVD trebles will hang in one place, hopefully right in front of their face. Use lighter line in cold water, as it allows the bait to move more realistically. Eight or 10-pound Vicious fluorocarbon on a jerkbait is preferable.

Objects in the water, especially rocks, retain heat. On sunny days, the shallow water near rocks on the bank will often be warmer. Keep in mind that fish don’t bite nearly as hard in cold water. You will feel them kind of “load up” on the bait instead of slamming it. The fish are just picking up the bait and doing as little as possible to catch it. Those “light bites” increase the importance of having a sensitive rod.

I build my own rods and will tell you that MHX Rods from Mud Hole Custom Tackle help me catch more fish, especially in cold water. Higher quality graphite makes a more sensitive rod. MHX Rods are much more affordable and the quality is better than a vast majority of rods out there. For extremely light bites, I recommend the NEPS series of blanks built with Winn Grips.

By Brandon Lester