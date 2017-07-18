Tips From A Pro – Midsummer Bass Fishing

I grew up fishing lakes well-known for large schools of bass spending the summer months offshore. When we get to midsummer and the water temperature starts hitting 80 degrees, it is safe to bet that fish are going to be on an offshore structure like ledges, humps and drop offs.

I start looking on main-lake areas, on the lower half of the lake from the dam, where most good summer ledges are on the lakes I fish. Using the mapping on my Raymarine electronics, I search for places that top out from 12 to 20 feet and drop down to anywhere from 50 to 60 feet.

Bass will start heading out there when the water gets to 70 degrees and at 80 they will definitely be out there. They spawn with a water temperature of 62 to 64, so as the water warms they will be headed that way. When the water is 80 degrees, the fish in the lake that move (some stay shallow all year) will be out there.

The biggest deal is finding the depth range of the fish. When they first get out to offshore structure, they like 12 to 17 feet. As they stay longer— it could be weeks or a month—they will then move deeper, from 18 to 25 feet, maybe even as deep as 30 feet. To find the depth range of the fish, I will graph and look for the bait and then the fish. Usually, I can see the fish on my Raymarine units, but I will often fish around a big school of bait in case the bass are hiding right under the thick bait. If I don’t see bait or bass, I won’t make a cast. Electronics are too good these days to fish places just because there were fish there at one point in the past.

Gear To Use Offshore

I always start with a moving bait, such as a deep-diving crankbait, to see if I can get the fish fired up. The biggest ones in the school will bite a crankbait. I like a Strike King 6XD and 8XD fished on a MHX CB907 cranking rod that I built myself with supplies from Mud Hole.

I always put new Mustad hooks on the baits. #2 KVD Triple Grip trebles are my preference. For line, I use 10- to 12-lb. Vicious Fluorocarbon for the 6XD and 15- to 17-lb. on the 8XD. I like a slower 5:4:1 gear ratio reel to help them dive to their deepest depths.

When those fish start grouping up out on the ledges, you can really have a lot of fun. Hundred fish days are possible on the Tennessee River lakes, and I get excited just thinking about it. When that water temp gets close to 80, it is time to get out deep and get healthy in a hurry come tournament day.