Tips for Warm Feet While Winter Fishing

There are several factors that cause cold numb feet during winter fishing. Lack of insulation layers and quality, too many socks causing constriction of blood flow, the wrong size footwear for winter application, and often overlooked, the proper ‘installation’ method of putting those items on in such a way that even the best gear can causes poor circulation.

First, tight over-the-calf socks constrict blood flow. “Half-fold” the tops down the lower shin to allow better circulation. Secondly, pick footwear sizes for winter fishing and hunting that will give plenty room for sock layers (and neoprene wader boot bottoms). Thirdly, use high quality merino wool sock layers with good loft.

I’ve recently found Fits Brand socks (fitssock.com) and they contain a higher percentage merino wool than the competition, and they’re manufacturing process creates more loft. Loft equates to insulation. Use one liner sock like the Fits ‘Film’ liner and one thick merino wool sock. Finally, don’t hurriedly cram your feet into the boots. Make sure to bend your toes back and forth after putting on sock layers. Similarly, after the boots are on, walk around and bend the toe sections of the boots to loosen scrunched-up materials and layers inside the boots before lacing up.

Following these simple steps will give your feet more blood flow and allow your feet to stay warmer longer.

Tobin created TroutSupport.com – Tech Support for speckled trout and redfish anglers.