By Chris Beardsley

The story To Build a Fire by Jack London is a tale of pain, suffering and ultimately death. Fortunately, none of those things apply when building a custom rod. Ok, maybe a little pain and suffering, but certainly not death.

Building a custom rod was something I’d considered but kept putting it off. Reason being, I already have great rods. Nothing particularly expensive, they’re just great rods with plenty of power, great casting and good sensitivity. They’ve held up to the saltwater over the years, and I’m firmly in the if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it camp.

My wife was the one who put an end to my procrastination by giving me a rod building kit for Christmas. It was very exciting for sure, but now what? Where does one start? Decisions had to be made regarding blank length and material, type of handle and guides, etc. It can be a bit overwhelming, but nothing insurmountable.

Function and form were at the top of my decision list, so I decided to build a rod similar to one of my favorite saltwater spinning rods. I chose an 8-foot, moderate-fast, light saltwater blank to accompany a Penn Spinfisher 4500. I primarily fish the surf and often visit bays and estuaries looking for big reds, trout, black drum and the like. It wouldn’t replace my much larger surf rods, but it would need to cast a variety of baits a good distance and handle virtually anything within casting distance from the beach.

A critical step in rod building is identifying the spine of the blank and determining guide placement. Neither is difficult, but they do need to be done with care and precision. Take your time and get it right.

The handle and reel seat are a bit different and can be adjusted to fit your fishing style perfectly. I chose a split grip, and it fits comfortably in my hand while the butt rests exactly where it should on my forearm. There are differing opinions on rod balance in relation to seat placement. Mock it up and test it. The beauty of building a custom rod is if you don’t like it, you can change it. In the end, it really comes down to what suits you best.

When selecting guides, a reel seat and handle, be sure they fit your blank. There are too many options to list here, but your blank specifications will help determine handle and reel size. The number of guides needed and the appropriate spacing are typically provided by the manufacturer. But since it’s custom, you might need to adjust accordingly.

The great thing about building a custom rod is just that, it’s fully customizable. In the end, the rod you build will reflect your personality. With any luck, it will be something that you’ll be proud to own and use for a very long time. And unlike the character in Jack London’s story, you should still be alive when it’s all over.