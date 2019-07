Saturday, July 27 – Safe daylight – 3 PM, Toho Marine Outdoors will be hosting their Elite OneMan Bass Tour on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, launching out of South-Port Park ramp Osceola County, 100% payback, 1 place for each 5 entries, $100 entry fee. For more info or to register call Jimmie Murphy at 352-789-5351 or Mark Lundren 540-809-5238 or visit Tohomarineoutdoors. com.