Tom Brady’s $2 Million Yacht

When Tom Brady moved to Tampa in 2020 he made a big purchase. No, not just a new house but a 2 million dollar yacht. A Wajer 55, a perfect choice for Tampa Bay area waters. His is named ‘Viva A Vida’ after Gisele Bündchen’s charity.

With a top speed of 38 knots and a 450nm range, it can get far offshore in the Gulf of Mexico quickly.

The comfortable and spacious seating will allow for plenty of guests, whether it’s the sun pads on the bow and aft, or the U-shaped couch behind the cockpit. Underneath are two beds for guests, a fully-equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, a full bathroom with a shower, and a master suite. One of the coolest features Tom Brady’s boat has in store is its extendable swim platform that can be raised to also act as a gangway.