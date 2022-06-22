Tomoka Forecast

By Capt. Barry Englehardt

With summer in full swing, the early bird gets the fish. Optimum time is when it first gets light and the sun has not risen. Surface lures are the bait of choice. In the past years, the tarpon are active from that early light to about 8 a.m. Snook are hanging out in the mouth of creeks and flowing water and, by all means, keep your eye out for schools of bait fish. Both the snook and tarpon will be near or in the schools of these fish.

Redfish will be cruising the shoreline looking for shrimp, crabs and bait fish.

Trout will be around the oyster beds, especially on an incoming tide. If conditions are right, such as incoming tide and wind in the same direction, free line a mullet or croaker over the oysters.

The basin is active this time of year for jacks, bluefish, ladyfish and pompano, and look for black drum in deep holes and around bridges using a bottom rig with shrimp or crab.

I have been catching snakeheads lately. Florida Fish and Wildlife strongly recommends these fish not be released back in the water since they eat the game fish.

Have a great time on the water and don’t forget to practice safe boating.

Capt. Barry Englehardt

Fish With Captain Barry

fishwithcaptainbarry.com

(386) 871-8500