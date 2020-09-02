Tons of Lake Chatuge Hybrids

By Darren Hughes

I’m not sure these hard fighting hybrids even know that fall starts this month. These fish are still schooling and biting like it’s June. However, September is historically a great month for hybrid fishing on Lake Chatuge and it’s looking like this year is going to be even better! If you’re looking for an action- packed morning of fishing, give us a call. We are Lake Chatuges #1 guide service for loads of trophy hybrids and spotted bass.

Currently, Lake Chatuge is at full pool. Water temps are in the low 80s, and water clarity is clear throughout the lake.

Hybrid fishing is wicked good! The fish are still schooling in large numbers, and we are catching some big quantities. Our average trips are consisting of 30 to 50 fish in just a few hours. Most of our hybrids are averaging 5-10 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The early morning and mid-afternoon bite has been prime. Look for schools of fish along the main channel and off points. Down lining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Top-water bite has slowed down considerably but you can still find a few busting. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, spook, or red fin at the ready.

The spotted bass bite is also off the hook! Using the same techniques we do for catching those schooling hybrids, we’ve been killing it with the bass. We’ve been catching at least 20 or so spots every morning. These aren’t small spots either. Just this morning we had several fish 5 to 7 pounds and probably average 3 to 4 pounds. Huge spotted bass!

September fishing on Lake Chatuge is always exciting. Remember, live bait on this lake can be the difference between a successful day of fishing and a horrid one. For all of your bait and tackle needs, come visit us at Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA–it’s the best place around for quality live blueback herring. For guided fishing trips on Lakes Chatuge, Hiwassee, or Nottely, or questions about the bait shop, call me, Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service or Hughes General Store. And whether you’re a seasoned angler or just starting out, give Chatuge a shot for some of the best spotted bass and hybrids in the area. Good luck, and get hooked!

Darren Hughes is the owner of Hughes General Store & Bait Shop, a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.