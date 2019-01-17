Top 6 Destinations for Seasoned Fishing Lovers to Visit in 2019

If you’re a veteran when it comes to fishing, there are plenty of places to visit to experience great fishing along with a challenge. Here are six of the best destinations for your next fishing trip in 2019.

1. The Florida Keys

If you’re in the mood for a more tropical outing, the Florida Keys offer plenty of opportunities for exciting fishing experiences and a variety of saltwater fish species to satisfy any angler.

Islamorada is one of the best locations, being known as the “sport fishing capital of the world,” and consists of six islands containing tarpon, sailfish, bonefish, and many other species. Meanwhile, in the heart of the Keys, Marathon serves as one of the most historic and busiest fishing locations, especially for those looking to catch a variety of tarpon, mahi-mahi , and blue or white marlin, among other species. At the southernmost point of the Keys—and the U.S.—you’ll find Key West, the former home of Ernest Hemingway where you can fish for tuna, tarpon, and other local game.

Regardless of where you go along the Keys, you’ll be sure to find a spot to satisfy your mood.

2. Costa Rica

Costa Rica holds 95 world records in inland and coastal fishing, so it comes as no surprise that it’s one of the top fishing destinations for anglers looking for a challenge. The country consists of two long coastlines, plenty of wetlands, and numerous rivers to give you the fishing experience of your dreams.

Here you’ll find marlin, for which this tropical paradise is best known. These fish average 11 feet in length and attract experienced anglers from every corner of the globe. You can also fish for sailfish, which are essentially marlin’s smaller cousins. All along this country’s coasts, you can also target dorado, wahoo, and yellowfin tuna.

3. Alaska

There are plenty of locations in Alaska for anglers of all skill levels, whether you want to catch salmon, trout, halibut, or shellfish including crab. Both urban and wilderness settings are found throughout the state, with a variety of lodges, guides, and charter operators to help you find the perfect fishing spot, whether on the coast or an inland river.

4. Destin, Florida

Destin is one of the best fishing destinations north of the Keys in Florida. You can fish along the Gulf of Mexico in waters of 50-100 ft. in depth, where you’ll be able to catch a wide range of fish, including red, white, and black snapper, along with king mackerel, bonito, grouper, triggerfish, and many others. Further off shore you can fish for amberjacks, shark, and wahoo, as well as larger fish such as marlin and sailfish.

5. The Bahamas

The Bahamas, like the Keys, offer plenty of hot fishing spots along a string of islands that provide variety. In the waters around New Providence Island, you can find wahoo offshore in the winter, while blue marlin flourish in mid-summer. Grand Bahama Island is another spot for anglers of all types, as you can find a variety of grouper, yellowtail, barracuda, snapper, and kingfish, along with mahi-mahi (dolphin). Regardless of the location there’s a plethora of fish to catch.

6. Galveston, Texas

Like Destin, you can fish along the Gulf in Galveston to catch a wide range of game, from kingfish and snapper to shark and dorado. Near the oil rigs about 30 miles or farther off the shore, you can also fish for amberjack, ling, sailfish, grouper, and occasionally tuna. At about 100 miles out, you can experience more of a challenge, as you can tackle white and blue marlin, along with large tuna, dorado, and wahoo.

Wherever you choose to fish, there’s practically no limit to the opportunities available when you visit one of these hot spots on your next fishing trip in 2019.

A Final Word on Getting the Most Out of Your Fishing Adventure.

While there are plenty of places to fish for all types of anglers in these locations, it can be a challenge to find the perfect spot for fishing, based on the season and other factors affecting specific areas. Finding a local professional fishing guide or charter captain can be the best way to experience the best of these amazing fishing destinations. With their guidance, you’ll be sure to find the best fishing spots for a catch of a lifetime.

By Doug Hughes

Doug Hughes is the Founder & CEO of FishAnywhere.com, the world’s largest online booking platform for professional charters and fishing guides. When not running the daily operations of FishAnywhere.com, Doug is passionate about fishing and protecting the waterways, and can usually be found offshore with his family and friends fishing the waters off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas.