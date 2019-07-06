Tournament Calendar

July 6, 2019

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO CLASSIC

Marina Papagayo, Peninsula Papagayo

A family-friendly, one-day team fishing competition.

The tournament is open to members of Peninsula Papagayo

Resort Community Master Association and invited guests.

Questions: [email protected]

August 9-11, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO

The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com

November 14 – 17, 2019

24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT

Bahia del Sol, El Salvador

November 16, 2019

DORADO DERBY

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

January 11 & 12, 2020

PELAGIC ROCK STAR

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

The PELAGIC Rockstar! Offshore Tournament is a team event with cash, prizes, and awards estimated to over $200,000.

2 Day Tournament Big and Small Boat Divisions Contact: [email protected]

JANUARY 14, 2020

LOS SUEÑOS LADIES ONLY TOURNAMENT

JANUARY – MARCH 2020

LOS SUEÑOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN 2020

Leg 1: January 15-18 Leg 2: February 26-29 Leg 3: March 25-28

February 21 & 22, 2020

PESCADORA BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP

2 Day Ladies Only Tournament

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

March 7, 2020

2020 MARINA PEZ VELA ROOSTER RODEO

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

March 20, 21, 2020

9TH ANNUAL QUEPOS BILLFISH CUP

As the fist leg of the Marina Pez Vela Championship Series, the Quepos Billfish Cup is a two day billfish team event with top-team honors going to the team that tallies the most billfish points during the tournament. Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica Contact: [email protected]

April 17 & 18, 2020

MARINA PEZ VELA OPEN

As the second leg of the Marina Pez Vela Championship Series, the Marina Pez Vela Open is a two day billfish team event with top-team honors going to the team (s) that tallies the most billfish points during the tournament. Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

April 19 & 24, 2020

2020 OFFSHORE WORLD CUP

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

April 23 & 27, 2020

5TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL

Puerto San Jose, Guatemala

https://givebacksports.com/experiences/3rd-annual-guatemala-billfish-invitational

May 23, 24, 2020

PELAGIC 2020 PURA VIDA INSHORE TOURNAMENT

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]