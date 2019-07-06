Tournament Calendar

July 6, 2019
PENINSULA PAPAGAYO CLASSIC
Marina Papagayo, Peninsula Papagayo
A family-friendly, one-day team fishing competition.
The tournament is open to members of Peninsula Papagayo
Resort Community Master Association and invited guests.
Questions: [email protected]
August 9-11, 2019
PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO
The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com
November 14 – 17, 2019
24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT
Bahia del Sol, El Salvador
November 16, 2019
DORADO DERBY
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
January 11 & 12, 2020
PELAGIC ROCK STAR
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
The PELAGIC Rockstar! Offshore Tournament is a team event with cash, prizes, and awards estimated to over $200,000.
2 Day Tournament Big and Small Boat Divisions Contact: [email protected]
JANUARY 14, 2020
LOS SUEÑOS LADIES ONLY TOURNAMENT
JANUARY – MARCH 2020
LOS SUEÑOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN 2020
Leg 1: January 15-18 Leg 2: February 26-29 Leg 3: March 25-28
February 21 & 22, 2020
PESCADORA BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP
2 Day Ladies Only Tournament
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
March 7, 2020
2020 MARINA PEZ VELA ROOSTER RODEO
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
March 20, 21, 2020
9TH ANNUAL QUEPOS BILLFISH CUP
As the fist leg of the Marina Pez Vela Championship Series, the Quepos Billfish Cup is a two day billfish team event with top-team honors going to the team that tallies the most billfish points during the tournament. Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica Contact: [email protected]
April 17 & 18, 2020
MARINA PEZ VELA OPEN
As the second leg of the Marina Pez Vela Championship Series, the Marina Pez Vela Open is a two day billfish team event with top-team honors going to the team (s) that tallies the most billfish points during the tournament. Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
April 19 & 24, 2020
2020 OFFSHORE WORLD CUP
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
April 23 & 27, 2020
5TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL
Puerto San Jose, Guatemala
https://givebacksports.com/experiences/3rd-annual-guatemala-billfish-invitational
May 23, 24, 2020
PELAGIC 2020 PURA VIDA INSHORE TOURNAMENT
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]