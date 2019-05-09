Tournament Calendar

April 27 – May 3, 2019
2019 OFFSHORE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
May 3, 4 & 5, 2019
4TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL
$3500 per person – 4 per boat (light tackle)
$3995 per person – 3 per boat (fly fishing)
For info visit: www.guatemalainvitational.org
May 24 – 26, 2019
PELAGIC PURA VIDA INSHORE CLASSIC
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos Cost: $800 General Entry • All-In: $4,000
Contact: [email protected]
July 6, 2019
PENINSULA PAPAGAYO CLASSIC
Marina Papagayo, Peninsula Papagayo
A family-friendly, one-day team fishing competition.
The tournament is open to members of Peninsula Papagayo
Resort Community Master Association and invited guests.
Questions: [email protected]
August 9-11, 2019
PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO
The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com
November 14 – 17, 2019
24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT
Bahia del Sol, El Salvador
November 16, 2019
DORADO DERBY
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
January 11 & 12, 2020
PELAGIC ROCK STAR
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
The PELAGIC Rockstar! Offshore Tournament is a team event with cash, prizes, and awards estimated to over $200,000.
2 Day Tournament Big and Small Boat Divisions Contact: [email protected]
JANUARY 14, 2020
LOS SUEÑOS LADIES ONLY TOURNAMENT
JANUARY – MARCH 2020
LOS SUEÑOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN 2020
Leg 1: January 15-18 Leg 2: February 26-29 Leg 3: March 25-28
February 21 & 22, 2020
PESCADORA BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP
2 Day Ladies Only Tournament
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]