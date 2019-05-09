Tournament Calendar

April 27 – May 3, 2019

2019 OFFSHORE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

May 3, 4 & 5, 2019

4TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL

$3500 per person – 4 per boat (light tackle)

$3995 per person – 3 per boat (fly fishing)

For info visit: www.guatemalainvitational.org

May 24 – 26, 2019

PELAGIC PURA VIDA INSHORE CLASSIC

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos Cost: $800 General Entry • All-In: $4,000

Contact: [email protected]

July 6, 2019

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO CLASSIC

Marina Papagayo, Peninsula Papagayo

A family-friendly, one-day team fishing competition.

The tournament is open to members of Peninsula Papagayo

Resort Community Master Association and invited guests.

Questions: [email protected]

August 9-11, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO

The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com

November 14 – 17, 2019

24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT

Bahia del Sol, El Salvador

November 16, 2019

DORADO DERBY

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

January 11 & 12, 2020

PELAGIC ROCK STAR

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

The PELAGIC Rockstar! Offshore Tournament is a team event with cash, prizes, and awards estimated to over $200,000.

2 Day Tournament Big and Small Boat Divisions Contact: [email protected]

JANUARY 14, 2020

LOS SUEÑOS LADIES ONLY TOURNAMENT

JANUARY – MARCH 2020

LOS SUEÑOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN 2020

Leg 1: January 15-18 Leg 2: February 26-29 Leg 3: March 25-28

February 21 & 22, 2020

PESCADORA BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP

2 Day Ladies Only Tournament

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]