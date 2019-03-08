Tournament Calendar

January – March 2019

LOS SUENOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN COSTA RICA

The triple crown consists of three annual tournaments, in January, February and March each year, and is fished out of the world class Los Sueños Resort and Marina in Costa Rica.

LEG I January 16 – January 19 LEG II February 27 – March 2

LEG III March 27- March 30

Email: [email protected] For info call: 506-2630-4000

March 14 – 17, 2019

37 INTERNATIONAL SAILFISH TOURNAMENT

3 Days – Hosted by Club Amateur de Pesca

Marina Pez Vela, Costa Rica Contact: [email protected]

March 15, 16 & 17 2019

8TH ANNUAL QUEPOS BILLFISH CUP

2 Day Tournament

Big and Small Boat Divisions

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

April 26 & 27, 2019

MARINA PEZ VELA OPEN

2 Day Tournament

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

April 27 – May 3, 2019

2019 OFFSHORE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

May 3, 4 & 5, 2019

4TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL

$3500 per person – 4 per boat (light tackle)

$3995 per person – 3 per boat (fly fishing)

For info visit: www.guatemalainvitational.org

August 9-11, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO

The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com

November 14 – 17, 2019

24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT

Bahia del Sol, El Salvador