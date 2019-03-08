Tournament Calendar

January – March 2019
LOS SUENOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN COSTA RICA
The triple crown consists of three annual tournaments, in January, February and March each year, and is fished out of the world class Los Sueños Resort and Marina in Costa Rica.
LEG I January 16 – January 19 LEG II February 27 – March 2
LEG III March 27- March 30
Email: [email protected] For info call: 506-2630-4000
March 14 – 17, 2019
37 INTERNATIONAL SAILFISH TOURNAMENT
3 Days – Hosted by Club Amateur de Pesca
Marina Pez Vela, Costa Rica Contact: [email protected]
March 15, 16 & 17 2019
8TH ANNUAL QUEPOS BILLFISH CUP
2 Day Tournament
Big and Small Boat Divisions
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
April 26 & 27, 2019
MARINA PEZ VELA OPEN
2 Day Tournament
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
April 27 – May 3, 2019
2019 OFFSHORE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
May 3, 4 & 5, 2019
4TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL
$3500 per person – 4 per boat (light tackle)
$3995 per person – 3 per boat (fly fishing)
For info visit: www.guatemalainvitational.org
August 9-11, 2019
PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO
The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com
November 14 – 17, 2019
24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT
Bahia del Sol, El Salvador