Tournament Calendar

November 9-12, 2018
24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT 2018
Where: Bahia del Sol • Kilometro 78 Ave.Costa Del Sol, Costa Rica
Cost: Entry Fee Complete: $2,500.00 . Entry Fee Funfish only: $1,250.00
Contact Paco Saca Email: [email protected]
For info visit: www.facebook.com/ESIBT
November 16 & 19, 2018
1ST INTERNATIONAL ROOSTERFISH TOURNAMENT
For more details contact
[email protected] or [email protected]
November 17, 2018
DORADO DERBY
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
November 17 & 18, 2018
TORNEO DE PESCA PLAYA SAMARA
3 Categories – Hosted by Pura Pesca CR SA
Playa Samara, Guancaste, Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
January – March 2019
LOS SUENOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN COSTA RICA
The triple crown consists of three annual tournaments, in January, February and March each year, and is fished out of the world class Los Sueños Resort and Marina in Costa Rica.
LEG I January 16 – January 19 LEG II February 27 – March 2
LEG III March 27- March 30
Email: [email protected] For info call: 506-2630-4000
January 12 & 13, 2019
PELAGIC ROCK STAR
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
The PELAGIC Rockstar! Offshore Tournament is a team event with cash, prizes, and awards estimated to over $200,000.
2 Day Tournament Big and Small Boat Divisions Contact: [email protected]
February 22 & 23, 2019
NEW PESCADORA BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP
2 Day Ladies Only Tournament
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
March 14 – 17, 2019
37 INTERNATIONAL SAILFISH TOURNAMENT
3 Days – Hosted by Club Amateur de Pesca
Marina Pez Vela, Costa Rica Contact: [email protected]
March 15 & 16, 2019
8TH ANNUAL QUEPOS BILLFISH CUP
2 Day Tournament
Big and Small Boat Divisions
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
April 26 & 27, 2019
MARINA PEZ VELA OPEN
2 Day Tournament
Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica
Contact: [email protected]
May 3, 4 & 5, 2019
4TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL
$3500 per person – 4 per boat (light tackle)
$3995 per person – 3 per boat (fly fishing)
For info visit: www.guatemalainvitational.org
August 9-11, 2019
PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO
The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com