Tournament Calendar

November 9-12, 2018

24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT 2018

Where: Bahia del Sol • Kilometro 78 Ave.Costa Del Sol, Costa Rica

Cost: Entry Fee Complete: $2,500.00 . Entry Fee Funfish only: $1,250.00

Contact Paco Saca Email: [email protected]

For info visit: www.facebook.com/ESIBT

November 16 & 19, 2018

1ST INTERNATIONAL ROOSTERFISH TOURNAMENT

For more details contact

[email protected] or [email protected]

November 17, 2018

DORADO DERBY

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

November 17 & 18, 2018

TORNEO DE PESCA PLAYA SAMARA

3 Categories – Hosted by Pura Pesca CR SA

Playa Samara, Guancaste, Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

January – March 2019

LOS SUENOS SIGNATURE TRIPLE CROWN COSTA RICA

The triple crown consists of three annual tournaments, in January, February and March each year, and is fished out of the world class Los Sueños Resort and Marina in Costa Rica.

LEG I January 16 – January 19 LEG II February 27 – March 2

LEG III March 27- March 30

Email: [email protected] For info call: 506-2630-4000

January 12 & 13, 2019

PELAGIC ROCK STAR

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

The PELAGIC Rockstar! Offshore Tournament is a team event with cash, prizes, and awards estimated to over $200,000.

2 Day Tournament Big and Small Boat Divisions Contact: [email protected]

February 22 & 23, 2019

NEW PESCADORA BILLFISH CHAMPIONSHIP

2 Day Ladies Only Tournament

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

March 14 – 17, 2019

37 INTERNATIONAL SAILFISH TOURNAMENT

3 Days – Hosted by Club Amateur de Pesca

Marina Pez Vela, Costa Rica Contact: [email protected]

March 15 & 16, 2019

8TH ANNUAL QUEPOS BILLFISH CUP

2 Day Tournament

Big and Small Boat Divisions

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

April 26 & 27, 2019

MARINA PEZ VELA OPEN

2 Day Tournament

Marina Pez Vela, Quepos, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Contact: [email protected]

May 3, 4 & 5, 2019

4TH ANNUAL GUATEMALA BILLFISH INVITATIONAL

$3500 per person – 4 per boat (light tackle)

$3995 per person – 3 per boat (fly fishing)

For info visit: www.guatemalainvitational.org

August 9-11, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO

The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact [email protected] or visit www.preschallenge.com