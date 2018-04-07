Tournament Calendar

April 15-20, 2018

2018 OFFSHORE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Marina Pez Vela

Quepos, Costa Rica

Cost: $12,750 Per Team

Extra Angler: $750

The Offshore World Championship in Quepos, Costa Rica is the largest and most prestigious sport-fishing tournament in the world. The world-class event, held in Quepos, Puntarenas near Manuel Antonio National Park includes 55 of the world’s best sport fishing teams. More than 300 people will compete to see who has the most releases of billfishes, as well as dorados, tunas and other species.

Each type of fish is assigned a certain number of points.

For info visit www.offshoreworldchampionship.com

August 10-12, 2018

PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO

The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. The event will offer a minimal entry fee, just $100 for a team of up to four anglers, and will have minimal rules—just go fishing and have a great time. The tournament will also benefit not only marine conservation in Costa Rica but also a local charity called Abriendo Mentes, which is a nonprofit organization to help provide assistance to people in that part of Costa Rica to have access to enhanced education and employment opportunities. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact info@preschallenge.com or visit www.preschallenge.com

November 9-12, 2018

24TH EL SALVADOR INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT 2018

Where: Bahia del Sol • Kilometro 78 Ave.Costa Del Sol, Costa Rica

Cost: Entry Fee Complete: $2,500.00

Entry Fee Funfish only: $1,250.00

* Maspor Marine Marlin release division: Awarded to the three teams with more marlin releases.

* El Pescador/Offshore Boutique Billfish release division: Awarded to the five teams with more points on billfish releases.

* La Curacao Fun fish division: Awarded to the five teams with most points accumulated.

* Farmacia Beethoven Top Male Junior Angler award.

* Top Female Junior Angler award.

* Top Female Angler award.

* Trash Fish Award.

For info visit www.facebook.com/ESIBT