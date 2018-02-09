Tournament Calendar



February 28 – March 3

Los Suenos Triple Crown – Leg II

March 21 – 24

Los Suenos Triple Crown – Leg III

In 2014 we introduced the annual Los Sueños Signature Triple Crown billfish tournament after hosting the extremely successful Los Sueños Signature Billfish Series for 10 consecutive years. It can be safely said that it was it was a huge success solidifying Los Sueños’ place as the billfish capital of the world. During the 2016 Los Sueños Signature Triple Crown an incredible 6,570 billfish were released during 9 days of fishing by an average of 43 teams, breaking all previous Los Sueños tournament records. Word has spread far and wide – if you want to catch fish and compete with the world’s best billfishing teams, you need to be in Los Sueños and participate in the Signature Triple Crown.

For more information call: Direct +011-506-2630-4000 • Toll free : +1866-865-9759

or email to: a.bretecher@lossuenos.com

lstournaments.com

April 15-20, 2018

2018 OFFSHORE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Marina Pez Vela

Quepos, Costa Rica

Cost: $12,750 Per Team

Extra Angler: $750

The Offshore World Championship in Quepos, Costa Rica is the largest and most prestigious sport-fishing tournament in the world. The world-class event, held in Quepos, Puntarenas near Manuel Antonio National Park includes 55 of the world’s best sport fishing teams. More than 300 people will compete to see who has the most releases of billfishes, as well as dorados, tunas and other species.

Each type of fish is assigned a certain number of points.

For info visit www.offshoreworldchampionship.com

August 10-12, 2018

PRESIDENTIAL FLAMINGO FISHING RODEO

The tournament’s mission statement is to publicize Flamingo as the fishing destination that it used to be by helping charter captains book clients to fish this event. It will also create an increased awareness of Flamingo and the northern Pacific region of Costa Rica as a world class fishing destination. The event will offer a minimal entry fee, just $100 for a team of up to four anglers, and will have minimal rules—just go fishing and have a great time. The tournament will also benefit not only marine conservation in Costa Rica but also a local charity called Abriendo Mentes, which is a nonprofit organization to help provide assistance to people in that part of Costa Rica to have access to enhanced education and employment opportunities. Charter Boats are Encouraged! For more contact info@preschallenge.com or visit www.preschallenge.com