Tournament Recap: 11th Annual Lake Worth Fishing Tournament

The 11th Annual Lake Worth Fishing Tournament was held in June.

Over 12 years ago, Tuppen’s Marine & Tackle and Dave’s Last Resort & Raw Bar got together to start a charity fishing tournament, with 100% of proceeds going to local charities. We were looking for a way to bring families together for a fun day of fishing and to remind people to do business with our local merchants. Shopping locally is how we all stay in business and how we create jobs. With the help of some other great local companies like Lake Worth Monument, Eastern Metal Supply, Palm Beach Yacht Center, LW Herald, Rosso Site Development, Fast Signs of LW, and Marine Industries Association, as well as many local businesses that donated raffle items, the tournament was started.

12 years later we can’t stop it! The tournament has always brought a great group of water loving families together to have a great time. This year the ocean was flat as a lake. However, those afternoon storms did start to scare us, but they eventually fizzled out and the tournament was a success. A lot of fish were brought to the scales. Rumors quickly spread of a big wahoo that was caught off Jupiter. There was also word of a few nice kingfish and a lot of smaller dolphin. About 2:00 in the afternoon, the boats started lining up at the Palm Beach Yacht Center to weigh in. The largest KDW overall was a 43.8lb. wahoo caught by fishing team “Spiced Rum” As always, we enjoyed a delicious BBQ during the day, and ended with an amazing raffle and awards.

More photos & results can be found at: https://lakeworthfishingtournament.com/ Photos by Leonard Bryant

Billy Wummer was willing to share how his team landed the winning wahoo with Coastal Angler readers. “We were fishing in 75ft of water off the Loran Tower when we got a bite on the short goggle eye. Mike Lomastro picked up the rod and the fish screamed the reel; you could see water coming off the line. We saw the wahoo in about a minute and it started heading towards other boats. Wayne Beswick was driving, and we were chasing the fish doing about 10mph. It shot back at the boat and we gaffed the fish within 4 minutes. I stuck it as we were chasing it, so I got it in the tail and yelled to Freddie to grab the tail and we both pulled it over the gunnel. We were so excited, especially to catch a wahoo in 75ft of water there because that does not usually happen”. Crew fishing was: Bill Wummer, Freddie Joseph, Wayne Beswick, Mike Lomastro, Jason Phillips.