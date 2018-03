Caught this 27 & 15/16” – 9lbs, 5ozs Red fish in Laguna Madre middle.

After a day of catching 20 undersized fish and a few good ones I hooked this strong fish in a 25mph windy afternoon – the fight was tough drag pulling four times and a walk around the boat even for a red that size before my wife netted the fish – so she deserved to go back in the water.