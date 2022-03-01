Training Wheels for Fishing Reels

The Perfect Caster was designed to teach beginners how to cast, and to learn it quickly and correctly. This tech will also enable people with disabilities and the elderly to be more independent and fish by themselves.

Rick Franklin originally had the idea for a self-casting reel after knowing a 2-year-old who wanted to go fishing with him. This young man had the casting motion down pat but did not have the eye/hand coordination to cast properly. This conundrum haunted Rick for 6 years. Enter Darin Scott. Rick and Darin have known each other since grade school. The respect and friendship have always been there. And when these two men saw each other after 2 decades in the local grocery, it was as if fate was stepping in. The inventor had an engineer to bring his ideas to life.

The difficult thing about teaching someone to fish is casting. The ability to press and hold the button, get it far enough behind your head and to release at the right time is the challenge. The Perfect Caster eliminates these obstacles. The reel has a computer that understands and reads where the pole is and prompts the user with both visual and audio cues.

When the user holds the pole level with the ground, a red light will illuminate, and a tone will sound. When the user then curls his arm and gets the pole in the correct position behind his head, the light turns blue and a different tone sounds. The user then brings the pole forward in a casting motion and the reel will automatically release at the correct angle. The user has now cast the pole correctly the first time.

The mission of R & D Outdoors is to make fishing more accessible to all people, to experience the love of the outdoors, and build memories and relationships to last a lifetime.