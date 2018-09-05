By Capt. Cefus McRae, Nuts & Bolts of Fishing Series

On a recent fishing trip, the first three casts of the morning produced three fish. That’s pretty outstanding. Three pitches, three fish. Under normal circumstances I would be gleeful, and possibly even do a little bragging, but those three fish were all gafftop sailcats, and it just so happened that I wasn’t fishing for saltwater catfish. Instead, I was targeting speckled trout. But for the first couple hours that morning, all I seemed to be able to catch were what many people call Trash Fish; sailcats, ladyfish, lizardfish, stingrays, toadfish and a sea robin. I think I caught every one of them.

Now, I don’t know exactly who came up with the moniker “Trash Fish” for these species. Probably someone who didn’t appreciate the tarpon-like jumps of a ladyfish or the drag-screaming runs of a big sailcat or stingray or the uniquely interesting leg-like pectoral fins of a sea robin. Actually, I’d put a couple of those in the “Most-valuable” category. A lizardfish is probably one of the best baits you can use to catch monster gag grouper. Ladyfish are a preferred bait for catching tarpon, spinner sharks, and bull redfish.

There are some Trash Fish that inhabit the freshwater environs as well. Ever caught an alligator gar? Most folks put them in the Trash category. I don’t. The fight like crazy. They jump, and they look really dangerous when you get them close to the boat. Hundreds of very sharp teeth on that long snout that will mess up your day.

A lot of people consider carp to be a Trash Fish. But if you ever plan to fly fish for bonefish or redfish, carp are one of the best sparring partners you’ll ever find. Carp will cruise the flats of our inland rivers and reservoirs and will do just about everything bones and reds will do. It’s a great way to practice your casting prowess, stealth and retrieves. Plus, when you get a carp to take your fly, it’s a fight like you’ve never seen before. Trash? I don’t think so.

If there’s one fish that probably deserves the status of Trash Fish would be the toadfish, not especially pretty to look at. Their jaws and small teeth can do some real damage to your fingers. They don’t put up much of a fight, and they’re not terribly good on the table. At least that’s what I’ve heard. I can’t honestly remember ever being served toadfish, or being hungry enough to try to cook one that I’ve caught. By the way, they also call the toadfish a “Mother-In-Law Fish”. Someone must have been really mad at their mom-in-law to brand the toadfish with that name.

Now that I’ve reflected on the subject, I am considering removing several of the aforementioned species from my own personal Trash Fish list. For me, any fish that puts up a great fight, offers some aerial acrobatics or drag-screaming runs deserves its rightful place as a sport fish. But I think the toadfish will always remain a little bit on the trashy side.

Tight lines and calm seas.