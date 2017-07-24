Treasure Coast Bonito Blast Aug. 19

Stuart fishing and business communities come together in support of local Wounded Veterans with day of family fun

Our purpose is simple: we host an affordable, one-day, family friendly fishing tournament event to raise money for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF) is a non-profit veteran’s organization that assists post 9/11 veterans who are in financial crisis.

Now in its fifth year, the Treasure Coast Bonito Blast (TCBB) works with over 100 local businesses to create an event that has something to offer everyone in our community. The event includes fishing, $2,500 in prize money, dinners, live music, auction items, and a raffle style drawing for the grand prize – a customized TCBB golf cart.

Anglers have a chance to compete on Real Radio’s Love Doctors, 94.3 and The Wave 97.2 for free entry to the Bonito Blast. Lucky winners will fish with Dano and Eric Hunter as they battle each other for the biggest catch.

Captain Billy Black is once again organizing volunteer boat captains who are able to host a veteran on their boat for the tournament. Last year, a total of 13 boat captains chipped in to host 40 veteran anglers who had never fished in a tournament before.

Tournament events: Weigh in will be at The Twisted Tuna, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Captain’s Meeting, August 18th, 6 p.m. and Award Party, August 19th, 5 p.m., at Manatee Island Bar and Grill.

Tournament details: Entry Fee: $100.00 for 4 anglers. $25.00 for each additional person.

Junior anglers (under 12) fish for free, and will be recognized for their catch.

Prizes as follows:

1st Prize $1,500.00

2nd Prize $750.00

3rd Prize $250.00

There will be two calcuttas, largest dolphin and largest edible bottom fish.

This year’s event highlights include country artist Colton James performing at Saturday night’s Award Ceremony with local rising country star Jess Lee opening the show.

WVRF works closely with South Florida’s VA., to ease the burdens of financial distress for post-9/11 Florida disabled veterans and their families, helping them transition back home in a productive, meaningful way. They welcome the community and beyond to come together to support South Florida’s returning wounded veterans and their struggle to regain their lives. Mike Durkee, the Director of WVRF says, “The Bonito Blast has helped to support hundreds of deserving veterans.”

For more information or to register, visit www.TreasureCoastBonitoBlast.com.

Last year’s (2016) event details:

4th ANNUAL TREASURE COAST BONITO BLAST (2016)