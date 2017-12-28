Scuba Conditions: Jan. 2018

Weather windows dictate diving in January and timing is everything. Calm seas may only last a day or two between fronts and divers are wise to have tanks filled in advance to take advantage of favorable conditions. Wind swells associated with cold fronts make for sloppy seas topside but have minimal effect on visibility beneath the surface, especially in deeper water. Provided large groundswells stay away, visibility offshore is quite good on sites such as the Six Mile Reef, David-T or the Evans Crary Bridge Rubble As the new year gets underway, hunters have a few fishing regulations to pay attention to. As of January 1, grouper season closes and hogfish season continues to be closed in state Atlantic waters. Lobster season remains open through March 31. For more information on fishing regulations visit http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater.

Interesting creatures can be found roaming reefs this time of year. Sharks will keep divers on their toes as they migrate past local waters. Lemon sharks congregate on area reefs in large numbers each year between December and April in order to reproduce. This can be quite a spectacle as 20-to-30 individuals in one area have been commonly reported in years past. Local dive operators run special trips this time of year to witness these aggregations that are found nowhere else in the world. Other species, such as sand tiger sharks, usually common off the Carolinas, have been found offshore on the Treasure Coast this time of year too, presumably forced south due to cooler water temperatures. Bull sharks are also common. Hunters should consider floating speared fish to the surface on a lift bag or sausage to avoid losing a catch or provoking an encounter. A common technique is to color code lift bags, so boat crew know what’s attached to the other end- red for marking divers’ positions beneath the surface and yellow or green for fish.

Between plentiful lobster action and the chance encounter with seasonal sharks, diving in January is well worth braving potentially chilly air temps. Be sure to take advantage of the annual lemon shark aggregations before they are gone—witnessing these events are considered by many to be a must-dive this time of year.

