Treasure Coast Snook A Palooza Kick-Off Sept. 22

The inaugural Treasure Coast Snook A Palooza, an eight-day tournament where the largest snook wins, kicks off Friday, September 22, 2017, 6:30 p.m. at Pirates Cove Resort and Marina, Port Salerno.

Tournament co-directors Steve Brust and Erick Thompson are launching the new tournament, which allows anglers to fish on land or by kayak or boat. It is a photo catch release tournament, requiring fish measurement with a ruler under the fish or on a bump board. Fish must be caught on rod and reel with live bait or lure. There are no boundary limitations. All fish entries must be sent in from the email address used for registration at the captains meeting.

Entry fee is $30 and the cash payout based on 130 entries is $1500 for first place, $750 for second and $350 for third. Ladies and youth sub-categories will be available for an additional $10 entry fee to each group. The sub-category payout will be 100-percent of sub-category entry fees. The tournament ends October 1, 2017.

“Ten dollars of every entry will go to our benefitting charity, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer,” said Brust. “There is no early tournament registration and all participants must attend the captains meeting on September 22 to go over the rules, photo and measuring requirements and to receive tournament identification tags.”

Pirates Cove Resort and Marina is located in south Stuart at 43027 SE. Bayview Drive, on the Manatee Pocket.

For more tournament information or to help sponsor the event, visit the Snook A Palooza Facebook page or email TreasureCoastSnookapalooza@gmail.com.