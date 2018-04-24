Michael Toler caught this 30 inches Redfish in Beaufort South Carolina.

Angler: Mike Toler

Location: Beaufort South Carolina

Lure: zman paddle tail soaked in Scent by Baitpro

Kayak fishing on the Hobie Pro Angler

Catch and released

I only had a hour and a half to get out, I hit the water with no time to change out of my jeans and boots. When I hit the landing I tossed my boots in the back of the kayak and peddled in socks to the battle ground. When you get a chance you have to hit It! I have been having trouble locating fish since I moved from southern California, but a fella at Beaufort boat and dock Supply told me the fish are where the dolphins can’t get them. So I went into the trenches of oyster beds searching, the weather was garbage 20 plus mile per hour winds, rain, but no lighting. It’s been driving me crazy I haven’t caught a solid red and this was war…..trench warfare. I was scanning the area and saw a deep V moving in the water between beds, I held my breath and flicked out my swim bait and with every crank of the handle I was wondering if I missed my chance. Out of no where the water blew up and drag screamed, game on. Finally a solid red. Released after a quick photo.