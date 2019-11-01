Trophy Striper Season on Lake Hiwassee

By Shane Goebel

Fall is for striper fishing, and November is a fantastic time to hit the water for some big, big stripers. November kicks off the start of monster trophy season in this area and Lake Hiwassee offers some fast pace striper action. If you want some huge 30 to 50 pounders, it’s definitely time to hit the water! So, after filling up on that yard bird, grab your favorite rod and book a trip with Murphy, NC’s #1 and only fulltime striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. We’ve been striper fishing these mountain lakes longer than anyone and have what it takes to put you on some huge fish.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is 19 feet below full pool. Water clarity is clear and water temps are in the low 70s.

Striper fishing has been extremely excellent. We’re still catching tons and tons of stripers right now. These fish have been schooled up and we’ve been wearing them out. Just in the past couple of weeks, we’ve already had several 30 to 44 pounders. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. With the cooling water temps, continue to target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel but also look for schools to move back into the creeks. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 6 to the dam. The top-water bite has picked up a bit, so keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. The fish will continue to be schooled up throughout the next month and will remain in deeper water before starting to spread out in their typical winter pattern. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake.

November is a fantastic month for catching some big fish on this lake. From smallmouth bass to hard fighting stripers, there are many great opportunities to catch a number of fish species on Hiwassee Lake.

Shane Goebel is the Owner of Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and a member of The Angler Fishing Team. Contact him at www.bigolfish.com or (828) 361-2021 / 1-(844)-4-ANGLER