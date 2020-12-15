Trout Find A New Home in The Rivers of SC

By Karl Ekberg

Thousands of fish that have flown through the air from the cement walls from whence they were raised now have a wonderful second home in the rivers of South Carolina. These fish have now acclimated themselves to their new habitat, and are well spread throughout the river corridor. Significant rains from leftover remnants of hurricanes have boosted our water levels and abetted in the dispersing of the fish. Once again, many great thanks must go out to all of the hard-working individuals of the Walhalla Fish Hatchery here, for raising these incredible fish. The vast amount and beautiful fish they have provided are absolutely incredible.

The added abundance of rain has saturated the grounds and, at times, has made the rivers unsafe to wade. Waiting a few days after the rain has stopped has been the trend of late, and the rivers are slow to recede quickly, due to an elevated water table. The use of a sink tip with streamers has been very productive. Swinging, and then a strip and pause retrieve, has put a lot of fish in the nets. The use of these sink tips is just like a common looped leader, only with weight added to it, and without the cost of purchasing an entire full sinking line. Keeping flies down in the water column can be tough with raised water levels, and these leaders help immensely. During the raised levels, also cast your flies close to the banks, as fish will find safe havens near them to avoid heavy flows of water.

As temperatures start their usual winter plunge, water temperatures will follow, dropping quickly as well. So far, a couple of days have ushered in river temperatures in the high 40’s. As the river temperatures drop, the fish will drop in the water columns to the depths, where the warmest waters are located. The abovementioned sink tips, are also helpful in bringing, nymphs, and midges to the depths, where the fish are located. The use of heavily weighted flies, or the use of a spilt shot or two, will also be a very helpful resource in dropping flies in the water column. Dead drifts of flies along the seams will lead to a successful day out on the waters. While fishing deep water, the use of strike indicators, high-visibility, colored leaders, and high-visibility tippet materials, will assist in seeing subtle takes of flies.

Let us all remember that the great outdoors that we all like to enjoy will not be there if we do not take care of it together, so let’s remember to Leave No Trace. As we draw near the close of a year, that has been quite interesting to say the least, all of us here at the Chattooga River Fly Shop would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.