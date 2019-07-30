Trout Fishing Colorado’s South Platte River

On a gusty, wind filled spring day in the Rockies we braved 45mph winds on Colorado’s South Platte River’s all tackle section in search of trout. See how we did in this episode of Pautzke Outdoors! *Please read regulations carefully. This is the section of the South Platte River open to all tackle and stocked by the Colorado Division of Wildlife.
