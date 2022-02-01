Trout Fishing In The Snow

By Karl Ekberg

Snowfall in the South is always a different kind of time. Ice with the snowfall definitely deters almost all from travel; only the bravest seem to find their way to the rivers and are paid off with the crisp quietness of snowflakes hitting the surface of the water. There is almost an eerie quiet, as one takes in the absolute purest, white covered ground imaginable, surrounding the rivers edge. A chirp or two of a few birds, may be the exception to the undisturbed solitude, then a few casts and a fish on, fills one’s head in pure delight of fly fishing solitude. In some places in the country, there are many more opportunities a year to have this incredible experience, we hope you were able to during the January storm, or have the opportunity in the future! Stop in the shop and we can surely help with numerous snowfall flies, and the access points, which will be a little more desirable for winter travel. The last thing, after a great day of fly fishing, is to not be able to get out from the river.

Water temperatures have been hovering around the forty-degree mark for a while, and the day time temperatures have been from the mid-forties to mid-fifties with night time marks below freezing. Warmer days have been producing great numbers and large fish as well. Tight line nymphing has been a great way to land many fish. Fishing near the river bottom, where the water of the river is the warmest, has been the key to a successful day. Heavy nymphs to get to the river bottom with small fly trailers, is the way to go. A pinch or two of split shot may be necessary during higher stream flows.

The use of streamers at this time of year is equally rewarding. While fishing streamers, one must remember that, with the colder water temperatures, the small baitfish are lethargic as well. Casting your streamers slightly upstream, letting them fall in the water column, and twitching them through the drift will be successful. Also, after the drift and twitch, a slow pulsing retrieve can be very beneficial. The use of a sinking leader to keep your streamers down, or a pinch of split shot a foot above the streamer, may be necessary.

It will not be long until the warm weather of spring embraces us, and we will be fishing dry flies to many rising fish. The shop has been filled after the holidays with all the great gear for the year, especially with items seen at the Fly Fishing Shows. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers, and let’s remember to enjoy the beauty of our greater outdoors, leave no trace, and bring out a little more than you walked in with.

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.