NCWRC Public Mountain Trout Water Regulations

Delayed Harvest Trout Waters
October 1, 2020 to June 4, 2021
- No trout may be harvested or possessed
- Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used
- No fishing allowed at all between 1/2 hour after sunset on June 4, 2021 and 6:00 a.m. on June 5, 2021
- At 6:00 a.m. on June 5, 2021 these waters open to fishing for youths under 18 years old under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations
- No bait restrictions
- No minimum length limit
- Seven (7) trout per day creel limit
- At 12:00 p.m. on June 5, 2021 these waters open for all anglers under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations
Special Regulation Trout Waters
The Special Regulation classification allows the Commission to implement site specific regulations on unique trout fisheries in the state that do not fit into existing categories. The regulations for each water body managed under Special Regulation will be displayed on each sign.