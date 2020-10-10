NCWRC Public Mountain Trout Water Regulations

Delayed Harvest Trout Waters

October 1, 2020 to June 4, 2021

No trout may be harvested or possessed

Only artificial lures having one single hook may be used

No fishing allowed at all between 1/2 hour after sunset on June 4, 2021 and 6:00 a.m. on June 5, 2021

At 6:00 a.m. on June 5, 2021 these waters open to fishing for youths under 18 years old under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations

No bait restrictions

No minimum length limit

Seven (7) trout per day creel limit

At 12:00 p.m. on June 5, 2021 these waters open for all anglers under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations

Special Regulation Trout Waters

The Special Regulation classification allows the Commission to implement site specific regulations on unique trout fisheries in the state that do not fit into existing categories. The regulations for each water body managed under Special Regulation will be displayed on each sign.