Mothers Day 2021! No other gift can compare to fishing! Went out of Aucilla Florida May the 10th. Got on a lot of really nice trout. Ranging 19-27 inches. Only had 3 keeper trout and released at least 15 to big back safety. Had a blast! Fished with a 3” four horsemen popping cork, with a cut pin fish tail for bait in 3-5 ft of water. Awesome fun day!🙂